Mahua Moitra writes fresh letter to SEBI, asks eight questions on Adani Group investigation2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:51 PM IST
- The share sale is critical for Adani, not just because it is India's largest follow-on offering and will help cut debt, but also because its success will be seen as a stamp of confidence by investors at a time the tycoon faces one of his biggest business and reputational challenges of recent time
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has written a fresh letter to market regulator SEBI asking it for the status of its investigation and also a series of questions targeting the Adani Group companies. In the letter the TMC leader wrote," Based on the statement by the Adani Group, it seems that SEBI has completed its investigation in this matter and if the investigation was completed the Adani Group won the matter in the court with all charges dismissed or SEBI discharged them. I would like to understand when was the investigation on the matter was completed? What were the findings? What action was taken? What went to the court? When did it go?
