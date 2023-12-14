Mahua Moitra's expulsion: SC to hear TMC leader's plea against Lok Sabha expulsion tomorrow
Trinamool Congress Party leader Mahua Moitra's plea against her expulsion from Lok Sabha for her links in 'cash for query' case will be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday.
The apex court on Friday will hear Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's plea against her expulsion from Lok Sabha for her links in the ‘cash for query’ case. Her plea will be heard by a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
