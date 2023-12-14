The apex court on Friday will hear Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's plea against her expulsion from Lok Sabha for her links in the ‘cash for query’ case. Her plea will be heard by a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The expelled MP tried her best on Wednesday to get a hearing date on her plea. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Mahua Moitra and mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Afterwards, he was asked to mention the plea before the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Kaul said, "Let CJI decide. I cannot decide it at this stage." Justice Kaul is retiring on December 25. Moitra approached the top court, challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud assured the petitioner that the Supreme Court would look into the request for urgent listing.

Mahua Moitra was on Friday expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' that was tabled in the Lower House. The report recommended the suspension of Mahua Moitra from the parliament. At the time of the discussion on the ethics report, Moitra was not allowed to speak during the discussion inside the House. The TMC leader had claimed that the Ethics Committee broke every rule. The expelled Lok Sabha MP alleged that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that 'does not exist'.

Mahua Moitra also alleged that the findings of the report are completely based on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions are in contradiction to each other in material terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"None of whom I was allowed to cross-examine. One of the two private citizens is my estranged partner, who, with malafide intention, masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee. The two testimonies have been used to hang me there at opposites to each other," she said.

The Ethics Committee report probing the ‘Unethical Conduct’ of the TMC MP was adopted by a 6:4 majority in the panel last month. The report investigated Moitra's involvement in the ‘cash-for-query’ case. It revealed that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.

