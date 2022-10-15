Maiden Pharma cough syrup probe: DGCI updates WHO its findings. Read here

Maiden Pharma cough syrup probe: DGCI updates WHO its findings. Read here2 min read . 09:00 PM IST
DGCI said details shared by WHO so far are inadequate to determine the etiology
On World Health Organisation (WHO) claims that Maiden Pharma-manufactured cough syrup might have caused the deaths of several children in the Gambia, DCGI on Saturday said the details shared by WHO so far are inadequate to determine the etiology.
DCGI's told WHO, as reported by news agency ANI, the expert committee in its 1st meeting on WHO's claims over Maiden Pharmaceuticals has examined that clinical features & treatment received by the children as shared by the WHO so far are inadequate to determine the etiology.
Meanwhile, Gambia's government on Friday said the number of child deaths from acute kidney injury, thought to be linked to Indian-made cough syrups, has risen to 70 from a previous toll of 69.
President Adama Barrow gave the update at an emergency cabinet meeting which he convened on Thursday to discuss the crisis, according to a presidency statement.
Gambia is also investigating the deaths and this week set up a new commission of inquiry to deal with them, the statement said.
Indonesia, on the other hand, banned ingredients linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia from cough syrups in the Southeast Asian country as it investigates acute kidney damage that has killed more than 20 children in the capital Jakarta this year.
Food and drug regulator BPOM also said it was investigating the possibility that the ingredients, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, had contaminated other materials that are used as solvents.
Earlier, WHO said it found "unacceptable" levels of the ingredients, which can be toxic, in four Maiden products.
"To provide protection to the public, BPOM has set a requirement at the time of registration that all medicinal syrup products for children and adults are not allowed to use diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG)," the regulator said in a statement.
(With inputs from agencies)
