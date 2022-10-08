Maiden Pharma issues statement on export of questioned cough syrups. Read here

Maiden Pharma issues statement on export of questioned cough syrups. Read here2 min read . 09:04 PM IST
- Issuing a statement, the company said, We're not selling anything in domestic market.
Maiden Pharmaceuticals on 8 October has issued a statement stating clarification regarding the ongoing controversy involving the company's name on the deaths of 66 children in Gambia allegedly due to their cough syrup.
Maiden Pharmaceuticals on 8 October has issued a statement stating clarification regarding the ongoing controversy involving the company's name on the deaths of 66 children in Gambia allegedly due to their cough syrup.
In a statement, the company said, “We're not selling anything in domestic market."
In a statement, the company said, “We're not selling anything in domestic market."
"We've been obtaining raw materials from certified & reputed companies. CDSCO officials have taken samples & we are awaiting the results," it said.
"We've been obtaining raw materials from certified & reputed companies. CDSCO officials have taken samples & we are awaiting the results," it said.
On Wednesday, World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert Wednesday over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India. It notified that the same could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.
On Wednesday, World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert Wednesday over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India. It notified that the same could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.
The four cough and cold syrups are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.
The four cough and cold syrups are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.
Also Read: Missing links in WHO's claims for deaths due cough syrup needs probe: Expert
Also Read: Missing links in WHO's claims for deaths due cough syrup needs probe: Expert
India’s drugs regulator ordered an investigation into the alleged contamination of cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals that the World Health Organization has linked to the death of 66 children in the Gambia, the health ministry said on Thursday
India’s drugs regulator ordered an investigation into the alleged contamination of cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals that the World Health Organization has linked to the death of 66 children in the Gambia, the health ministry said on Thursday
Stating brief facts, the company said, “That we are in the field of medicines for over three decades and have been diligently following the protocols of the health authorities including Drugs Controller General (India) and the State Drugs Controller, Haryana."
Stating brief facts, the company said, “That we are in the field of medicines for over three decades and have been diligently following the protocols of the health authorities including Drugs Controller General (India) and the State Drugs Controller, Haryana."
"That we have valid drug approvals for the export of the products in question and we are not selling anything in domestic market, so it is for export only, it said.
"That we have valid drug approvals for the export of the products in question and we are not selling anything in domestic market, so it is for export only, it said.
It further said, “That we state that have then obtaining the raw materials from the certified and reputed companies."
It further said, “That we state that have then obtaining the raw materials from the certified and reputed companies."
"That we are shocked to hear the media reports regarding the deaths and deeply saddened on this incident but we received the official information from our agent at the Gambia on 5 October 2022 and on the subsequent date, World Health Organization alert was issued against us, the company said.
"That we are shocked to hear the media reports regarding the deaths and deeply saddened on this incident but we received the official information from our agent at the Gambia on 5 October 2022 and on the subsequent date, World Health Organization alert was issued against us, the company said.
"That the government agencies visited our factory on 1st October 2022, 3rd October 2022, 6th October 2022 and 7th October 2022 and the samples were drawn by the CDSCO along with all relevant documents in question in presence of our directors, it said.
"That the government agencies visited our factory on 1st October 2022, 3rd October 2022, 6th October 2022 and 7th October 2022 and the samples were drawn by the CDSCO along with all relevant documents in question in presence of our directors, it said.
"That the samples have been drawn by the CDSCO officials and we are awaiting the results and since the matter is already pending investigation and subjudice, we cannot comment on any other issues and shall update you in future as and when we receive the information, it said.
"That the samples have been drawn by the CDSCO officials and we are awaiting the results and since the matter is already pending investigation and subjudice, we cannot comment on any other issues and shall update you in future as and when we receive the information, it said.