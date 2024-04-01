'Main aapke ghar ka naam badal doon toh?': Jaishankar reacts to China renaming 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that “Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be a state of India”. He said changing names does not have an effect.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reacted to China's move to rename 30 more places in Arunachal Pradesh and said on Monday, "Changing names does not have any effect".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message