External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reacted to China's move to rename 30 more places in Arunachal Pradesh and said on Monday, "Changing names does not have any effect".

He asked, "Mai apke ghar ka naam badal dun to mera ghar ban jayega kya? [If today I change the name of your house, will it become mine]."

Jaishankar emphasised that "Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be a state of India". He said changing names does not have an effect.

When asked about claims of alleged encroachments by China in Ladakh, Jaishankar said, “Our army is deployed there (Line of Actual Control)...they know what they need to do."

Meanwhile, Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk alleged that China has encroached upon Indian territory. "Every activist has his own thoughts," Jaishankar said.

India rejects China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh

On Monday, China released a fourth list of 30 new names of various places in Arunachal Pradesh. China claims that Arunachal Pradesh is part of South Tibet and has named the state as "Zangnan".

State-run Global Times reported on Sunday that the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs released the fourth list of standardised geographical names in Arunachal Pradesh. "The official website of the ministry posted 30 additional names for the region," news agency PTI reported.

China had released the first list of the standardised names of six places in "Zangnan" in 2017, while the second list of 15 places was issued in 2021, followed by third list with names for 11 places in 2023.

India has been rejecting China's move to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian government asserted that the state is an integral part of the country and assigning "invented" names does not alter this reality.

On Indians hired to fight in Russian Army

Jaishankar also reacted on Indians being hired and forced to fight alongside the Russian Army on the Russia-Ukraine border. He said the Indian government has "strongly" raised this issue before its Russian counterpart after two Indians died in the war zone.

He also said efforts are on to bring back 23 to 24 Indians who were wrongfully hired to serve in the Russian Army.

"So far, two Indians have lost their lives. It took some time to bring their bodies back from Russia because it was not that easy. We raised this issue strongly before Russia, be it our Ambassador in Moscow or our external affairs secretary meeting the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi," the external affairs minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

