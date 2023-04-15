Days after the encounter of son Asad Ahmad, gangster and politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in front of the media amid high police security in Prayagraj on Saturday. The two were being taken to the hospital for their medical check-up.

Seconds before being shot by unknown persons, Atiq Ahmed and his brother were interacting with the media persons. On being asked about why he was not taken to attend his son's last rite ceremony, Atiq Ahmed said, “Nahi le gaye toh nahi le gaye." To this, when Ashraf was adding, “Main bat ye hai Guddu Muslim," his brother was shot by at his head. Within milliseconds, Ashraf was also killed by the shooter.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by assailants while interacting with media.



The whole scene of the shooting was caught on the camera as Atiq and Ashraf were being brought to the hospital for their medical check-up. In the video that was captured by dozens of media persons, the attacker's face was visible for seconds. And it was clearly visible how he managed to come so close to the gangster Atiq Ahmed to shoot him in the presence of heavy security.

The Police have arrested three attackers and have identified them as Sunny, Lovelesh and Arun. Soon after shooting the gangsters, they were seen chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans, eyewitness said, reported HT.

Soon after the attacker shot and killed the two gangsters, the police overpowered the attackers and the bodies of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were taken away from the spot amid heightened tension.

Notably, the shoot out attack took place in less than two days after Ahmad's son Asad and his accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. The last rites were conducted by the police on Saturday. Whereas, at that time, Atiq Ahmed and his brother were being interrogated by the UP Police at the Dhoomanganj police station. Asad Ahmed was a prime accused of Umesh Pal murder case. Whereas, Atiq Ahmed was a former Samajwadi Party MP.