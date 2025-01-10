“Main bhi Hindi bhashi nahin hoon,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath sought forgiveness during a podcast, in case his Hindi was not good.

“Sir, please forgive me if my Hindi is not good. I am South Indian. I mostly grew up in Bangalore. My mother's city is Mysuru, where people mostly speak Kannada. My father was near Mangalore. "I learned Hindi in school, but I don't have fluency in the language,” Kamath told PM Modi.

He further said that people say most of the communication is non-verbal, which people understand by looking at each other. I think we should be fine.

Following that, PM Modi responded by saying,"Main bhi Hindi bhashi nahin hoon. Hum dono ki aisi he chalega."

The remark comes amid former cricketer R Ashwin saying Hindi was not the country's national language but only an official language.

Ashwin made these comments while attending the convocation of a private college near Chennai, where he asked the students in what language they would like him to address them.

"Hindi --no response. I thought I will say it (Hindi) is not our national language, but an official language," the former India all-rounder said.

Meanwhile, in a podcast, the prime minister also advocated for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Speaking about India's stand amid the ongoing war scenario across the country, Modi said that India is not neutral and is in favour of peace when it comes to war.

When Nikhil Kamath asked if we should be worried about what is happening, considering that the whole world is heading towards war, Prime Minister Modi said,"In times of crisis, we have continuously said that we are not neutral, and we are in favour of peace."