Main reason behind spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi is pollution: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday credited pollution for the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. CM Kejriwal assured people of Delhi that covid-19 pandemic will come under control in 7-10 days. "COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week." CM Kejriwal said.

Delhi's COVID-19 deaths rose by a record high on Thursday and it also reported the most number of infections in India.

CM Kejriwal requested the Union government to provide 1,092 beds, including 300 ICU beds, to help the capital tackle the surge in coronavirus cases, which are projected to climb to nearly 12,000 per day by the end of November.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Kejriwal, citing the report of an expert group, said the city will require 20,604 beds to deal with the emerging covid situation in the national capital.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via