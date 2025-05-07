'Maintain availability of essential goods and services': Amit Shah asks border states to keep strigil

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said he has ordered all bordering states with Pakistan and Nepal to ensure that a strict monitoring is followed on anti-national propaganda initiated by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms.

At a meeting with the chief ministers, DGPs and chief secretaries of such states, Shah said prompt action should be taken against violators, while arrangements should be made to ensure smooth operation of hospitals and the fire brigade and an uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

“In the meeting with the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of border states adjoining Pakistan and Nepal held today, asked the states to maintain the availability of essential goods and services and to keep relief and rescue forces like the SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, and NCC on alert to handle any situation,” Amit Shah said in a post on X.

He also asked the state chiefs to maintain smooth communication and security at vulnerable points.

“Instructed to monitor and take swift action on anti-national propaganda on all media platforms and to maintain seamless communication and security at vulnerable points,” he said.

Amit Shah briefs border states Asking the states to stop the spread of unnecessary fear among the public and take steps to spread awareness among people against rumours, the home minister said coordination between the local administration, army and paramilitary forces should be further enhanced.

The home minister said strict vigil should be kept on anti-national propaganda by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms and prompt action should be taken against them in coordination with state governments and central agencies, according to a home ministry statement.

He asked the states to keep the SDRF, civil defence, home guards, and NCC, among others, on alert to deal with any situation and make their preparations according to the guidelines issued for the mock drill.

Shah said efforts should be made to ensure public participation through citizens and non-governmental organisations.

He said that every effort should be made to maintain seamless communication, and the security of vulnerable points should also be further strengthened.

The meeting was attended via video conferencing by the lieutenant governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal.