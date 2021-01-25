Maintain peace during tractor rally, appeals Punjab CM

"We stand by every farmer whose sweat and blood has nurtured Punjab's soil for decades, and without whom India today would not stand tall as a self-reliant nation. Besides compensation and job for one family member of each of the deceased farmers, we shall extend any other help their families may need. We shall continue also to reach out to the families of those still camping at the Delhi border to make their voice heard by the Government of India," said Captain Amarinder, reaching out to every farmer and their families in Punjab.

