As India opens up covid-19 vaccination for all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities from Thursday, Centre on Wednesday asked states to maintain vaccine wastage below 1%.

The centre highlighted that the present national wastage percentage of covid-19 vaccine is 6%. Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) and Chairperson, Empowered Group on COVID Vaccination chaired a high-level meeting through video conference on Wednesday with Health Secretaries, State Mission Directors of National Health Mission (NHM) and State Immunization officers of all States and UTs to review the status, pace and issues regarding COVID vaccination across the country as well as the preparations for April.

The centre urged the states to regularly review vaccine wastage across all levels to minimize the same, to ensure timely utilization of available stocks to avoid expiry of vaccines without usage and timely updating of data of vaccine consumption to be ensured on CoWIN and eVIN portals.

“There is no problem in the storage and logistics of vaccines. There is no value in conserving vaccines for the second dose. States must promptly supply vaccines to all government and private hospitals where there is a demand," Sharma said during the meeting.

A key theme underlying the meet was the identification of low vaccine coverage pockets particularly in districts showing COVID surge and for taking corrective actions there. Regarding the vaccination coverage of Healthcare Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLW), the central government told states to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are registered and vaccinated under category of HCW and FLW.

The states have been asked to archive incorrect/duplicate entries on CoWIN platform, identify pockets of low vaccination coverage – health facility/professional association/blocks, districts etc., for taking corrective action and saturation of vaccination of these groups on priority.

The centre also said that the states should conduct regular reviews of vaccinations at Private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC)s with respect to their capacity utilization. The centre further said that the states may undertake geographic information system (GIS) analysis of CVCs to identify need for additional CVCs within States/UTs and address apprehensions of Private CVCs regarding vaccine supply, guidelines etc proactively.

On the issue of vaccine stocks, the States and UTs were advised to ensure that there is no sedimentation of vaccine stocks at any level of storage, distribution based on consumption to avoid overstocking as well as under-stocking at Cold Chain Points and CVCs and regular review of vaccine stocks and consumption is undertaken to identify gap areas and address the same.





