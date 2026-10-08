'Maintaining public order': Delhi liquor shops closed on October 9-10 as CJP plans protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

All retail liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure amid heightened political activity and a planned protest by the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to an official circular issued by Delhi's Department of Excise, Entertainment and Luxury Tax on October 8, the decision was taken based on the prevailing situation and inputs received from the Delhi Police.

"In view of the prevailing situation and inputs received from Delhi Police, as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order," all specified retail liquor vends operating in Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10, the circular said.

Why are liquor shops being closed?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why are liquor shops closed in Delhi on October 9 and 10? ⌵ Delhi ordered a two-day closure as a preventive measure to maintain public order, citing the prevailing situation and inputs from Delhi Police. The closure coincides with planned protests, including a CJP demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. 2 Which liquor outlets are affected by Delhi’s October 9–10 closure? ⌵ Retail liquor vends operating in Delhi under the specified excise licences must remain closed on both days. The order does not apply to hotels, clubs, bars and restaurants with valid licences to serve liquor. 3 Will bars and restaurants in Delhi be open on October 9 and 10? ⌵ Yes. Hotels, clubs, bars and restaurants holding valid excise licences to serve liquor are not affected by the closure order and can continue operating. 4 What protest is planned in Delhi on October 10? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) planned a “Delhi Chalo” demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The protest is centred on allegations of vote theft, concerns about voter-roll exclusions and demands related to the Election Commission. 5 Did Delhi Police grant permission for the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Delhi Police said permission had not been granted for a protest at Jantar Mantar. Police appealed to people to avoid unauthorised gatherings.

The two-day closure comes amid a series of protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The INDIA bloc has also been demonstrating in Delhi over the issue. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders visited Raj Ghat on Thursday as part of the ongoing agitation.

The INDIA bloc had earlier attempted to march towards the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday and held a demonstration near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained during the protests, according to a report by ANI.

Delhi Police have registered three FIRs linked to Wednesday's demonstration, citing allegations including assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling and misbehaviour with police personnel, ANI reported.

CJP plans Jantar Mantar protest on October 10 The liquor shop closure also coincides with a planned CJP protest in Delhi on October 10.

The party has called for a "Delhi Chalo" campaign following its protest in Mumbai, with the demonstration centred on allegations of "vote theft", the alleged exclusion of young voters from electoral rolls and other concerns related to the Election Commission.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das told ANI that the party had informed Delhi Police about the proposed demonstration and completed the required formalities. He said young people from across the country were expected to participate.

Security tightened in Delhi Security arrangements have also been stepped up ahead of the planned protest.

According to a Hindustan Times report, around 11,000 additional personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are being deployed in Delhi over the next few days. This would take the total deployment of central force personnel in the city to around 26,000, one of the highest such deployments in Delhi since the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, the report said.

Delhi Police, however, has said that no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar and appealed to people to avoid participating in unauthorised gatherings, PTI reported.

Police have also directed station house officers to monitor people with criminal antecedents, track buses entering the New Delhi district and engage educational institutions and paying guest accommodation operators to discourage students from joining the proposed demonstration, according to Hindustan Times.

Police are particularly monitoring possible entry routes from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with surveillance and barricading planned at key entry points.