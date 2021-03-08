OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh on 9 March 2021 at 12 noon via video conferencing. The bridge ‘Maitri Setu’ has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh. The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh.

1) With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the ‘Gateway of North East’ with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kms from the Sabroom.

2) PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom. It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North-East states and assist the seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh.

3) He will also lay the foundation stone of NH 208 connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters. It will provide an alternative route to the NH 44.

4) Prime Minister will also inaugurate State Highways and other district roads, developed by the State government. They will provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Tripura.

5) Prime Minister will inaugurate 40978 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). He will also inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre built under Agartala Smart City Mission.

6) He will also lay the foundation stone for widening the existing road from Lichubagan to the airport from two lanes to four lanes.

