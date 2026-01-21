Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Facing errors during e-KYC? Maharashtra minister issues important notice

Beneficiaries of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana were required to complete e-KYC by December 31, 2025. Due to errors in e-KYC filing, District Collectors will conduct physical verifications with Anganwadi workers.

In a post on the social media platform X, Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatakare, “For the economic empowerment of women in Maharashtra, and to improve their health and nutrition, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is being implemented. For the effective implementation of this scheme, all beneficiaries were given time until December 31, 2025, to complete e-KYC.”

Advertisement

She added, “However, it has been observed that due to some reasons, the wrong option was selected while doing e-KYC. Therefore, as per the criteria of the scheme, instructions have been given to all District Collectors in the state to conduct physical verification of these beneficiary women at the regional level through Anganwadi workers.”

Advertisement

The beneficiaries of the scheme are required to carry out the e-KYC process compulsorily every year, as per the state resolution, which can be done via the official portal — ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

What happens if e-KYC is not completed in time? As per the state government resolution, eligible women must complete their verification and authentication within two months to receive the monthly assistance in their bank accounts. Similarly, if Aadhaar authentication is not completed, the benefits will be withheld, Mint reported earlier.

About Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana? The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship scheme by the Maharashtra government that provides eligible women beneficiaries with a monthly aid of ₹1,500.

What is the eligibility for Ladki Bahin scheme? Women aged from 21 to 65 years with an annual income under ₹2.5 lakh are eligible for the ₹1,500 monthly benefit under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Advertisement

Additionally, beneficiaries are also not allowed to claim benefits from any other government scheme to remain eligible. The amount is directly credited to the bank accounts linked with Aadhaar for all eligible women beneficiaries.