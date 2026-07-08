Major accident averted: Air India, Air India Express planes come face-to-face on runway at Mumbai airport

One Air India and another Air India Express planes came face-to-face at the Mumbai airport on the same runway on Tuesday evening. The Air India plane managed to abort its take off on the instructions of the air traffic controller, thus averting what could have been a major accident, ANI reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
The incident occurred at around 10 pm. The Air India Express aircraft was yet to vacate the runway post landing when the Air India aircraft, which was bound for Delhi, was preparing to take off from the same runway, the report revealed.
In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the take-off run was aborted following instructions from the air traffic controller.
"The crew operating flight AI816 from Mumbai to Delhi on July 7 discontinued the take-off run after receiving an instruction to do so from the Air Traffic Control and returned to the bay," the Air India spokesperson said in the statement.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
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