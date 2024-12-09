.Mumbai Accident News: At least three people died and several others were injured in a major accident in Mumbai after a bus rammed into vehicles.

The incident took place at 9.50 pm near Anjum-E-Islam school on SG Barve marg in Kurla.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 20 people have suffered injuries and they have been rushed to nearby Bhabha hospital.

The reason behind the accident is yet be ascertained.