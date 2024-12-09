.Mumbai Accident News: At least three people died and several others were injured in a major accident in Mumbai after a bus rammed into vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place at 9.50 pm near Anjum-E-Islam school on SG Barve marg in Kurla.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 20 people have suffered injuries and they have been rushed to nearby Bhabha hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reason behind the accident is yet be ascertained.