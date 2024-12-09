Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Major accident in Mumbai's Kurla: Three killed, 20 injured as BEST bus rams into vehicles

Major accident in Mumbai's Kurla: Three killed, 20 injured as BEST bus rams into vehicles

Livemint

  • Mumbai Accident News: Three killed, several injured as BEST bus rams into vehicles in Kurla.

Mumbai Best bus accident

.Mumbai Accident News: At least three people died and several others were injured in a major accident in Mumbai after a bus rammed into vehicles.

The incident took place at 9.50 pm near Anjum-E-Islam school on SG Barve marg in Kurla.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 20 people have suffered injuries and they have been rushed to nearby Bhabha hospital.

The reason behind the accident is yet be ascertained.

A large number of people have gathered at the spot after the incident.

