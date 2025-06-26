Major accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway, bus crashes while overtaking truck; over 50 injured

Two people lost their lives and 52 others were injured when a bus travelling from Bihar to Delhi lost control and plunged off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near the Saifai area of Etawah in the early hours of Thursday, according to a report by the PTI.

As reported by PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, “A joint rescue operation was launched to rescue the trapped passengers from the bus. The injured were transported by ambulance to the nearby Saifai Medical College Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary.”

The accident occurred near the Mandi village when the speeding bus lost control while attempting to overtake a truck.

Etawah DM Shubhrant Kumar Shukla told ANI, “Early in the morning, a double-decker bus from Madhubani to New Delhi carrying around 52- 55 people skidded off the road on the Agra Lucknow Expressway while going from Lucknow to Agra. 2 people died, and 30-35 people suffered minor injuries. Two people are seriously injured.”

The injured were rushed to Saifai Medical University for treatment.

The two deceased have been identified as Shaida (22), a resident of Bardah in Nepal, and Manoj Kumar (52) from Rampur Deeha in Bihar's Darbhanga.

The bus was carrying around 80 passengers.

More details awaited.