Major accident on Mumbai flyover: Two including woman passenger killed as car hits cab in Dadar

Mumbai: A taxi driver and a female passenger tragically lost their lives after a speeding car crashed into a black-and-yellow cab on a flyover in the Dadar area of Mumbai on Saturday, March 29, said police officials.

The victims have been identified as the 55-year-old Rekha Parmar, the passenger in the cab, and the cab driver, reported PTI.

How the accident happened The accident took place around 1:15 PM on Elphinstone Bridge. The driver of the car, Bandre, was headed towards the Dadar railway station. He reportedly lost control of his car, which swerved from the northbound lane to the southbound lane, colliding with the taxi.

As per preliminary investigations, the car driver was driving very rashly, which led to the accident.

Cab driver detained at accident spot The driver of the car, 21-year-old Priyanshu Bandre, was detained at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest he was driving recklessly and negligently, said a police official investigating the matter, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against Bandre, and further investigations are underway.

