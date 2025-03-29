Major accident on Mumbai flyover: Two including woman passenger killed as car hits cab in Dadar

Mumbai: A taxi driver and a female passenger tragically lost their lives after a speeding car crashed into a black-and-yellow cab on a flyover in the Dadar area of Mumbai on Saturday, March 29, said police officials.

The victims have been identified as the 55-year-old Rekha Parmar, the passenger in the cab, and the cab driver, reported PTI.

How the accident happened

The accident took place around 1:15 PM on Elphinstone Bridge. The driver of the car, Bandre, was headed towards the Dadar railway station. He reportedly lost control of his car, which swerved from the northbound lane to the southbound lane, colliding with the taxi.

Also Read | Sonali Sood accident: Sonu Sood thanks fans for prayers as wife recovers

As per preliminary investigations, the car driver was driving very rashly, which led to the accident.

Cab driver detained at accident spot

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Priyanshu Bandre, was detained at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest he was driving recklessly and negligently, said a police official investigating the matter, reported PTI.

Also Read | Gantry collapse halts trains near Ahmedabad Bullet Train site

A case has been registered against Bandre, and further investigations are underway.

Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali, sister-in-law injured in car crash on Mumbai-Nagpur highway

Few days earlier, Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, along with her sister and nephew, sustained injuries in a car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway, reported HT City.

Sources aware of the matter told HT City that Sonali Sood was traveling with her sister and nephew when the accident happened.

Also Read | Bihar accident: 4 dead, 5 injured in car accident in Begusarai

Sonu Sood's spokesperson also confirmed that the actor's wife Sonali had suffered injuries in the accident.

Aishwarya Rai’s car ramped by bus in Mumbai

Around the same time as Sonali Sood's accident, another incident happened in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai's car collided with a bus in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 26. When cops arrived at the scene, no major damage had been caused.

Aishwarya's bouncer slaps BEST bus driver

Following the collision, Aishwarya’s bouncer slapped the BEST bus driver. The situation was resolved later when the bungalow staff apologised, and the BEST bus driver decided not to file a police complaint.

Read here: Did Aishwarya Rai’s bouncer slap BEST bus driver after car collision? What we know

