- On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had indicated that a cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly.
As hinted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee earlier this week, the party is likely to see a major organisational overhaul in the coming day along with a reshuffle of the state cabinet. This comes after the arrest of heavy-weight (now-suspended) leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore SSC scam. As per sources close to TMC, the move is likely to give an image makeover to the party following the scam probe.
Last week, Chatterjee was arrested on money-laundering charges linked to the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. He was accused of a role in alleged illegal appointments of schoolteachers and staff in government-run schools when he was the state Education Minister. Currently, he is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. So far, around ₹50 crore has been recovered from his close aide Arpita Mukherjee's flat.
Following the revelation, Chatterjee was stripped of all ministerial responsibilities and suspended from the party. "Partha Da has been relieved of his ministerial responsibilities. For the time being, I will keep his ministries till a cabinet reshuffle takes place," Mamata Banerjee had said. The chief minister had also hinted at a major cabinet reshuffle.
Chatterjee was in charge of five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.
Sources close to PTI revealed that a cabinet reshuffle was already on the cards but Chatterjee's arrest hastened the process.
“The idea is modeled on Kamaraj Plan of the 1960s when several top Congress ministers had resigned to work for the party. Our plan was mooted last year after TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term."
"Now, only time will tell whether there will be a wholesale reshuffle or only a few key ministries will be changed," a senior TMC leader told PTI on condition of anonymity.
The cabinet reshuffle is likely to follow a 'one person, one post' policy as suggested by leaders close to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
"The party organisation will also undergo major changes. The policy of 'one person, one post' will be strictly followed. Some posts such as secretary general, which Partha Chatterjee held, might be abolished. These changes will be implemented with an eye on next year's panchayat polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.
Chatterjee, who was practically the number 2 in the party, was also the party's national vice-president, a member of TMC's national working committee, and chairman of its disciplinary committee, editorship of party's newspaper 'Jago Bangla'.
Apart from being secretary general, Chatterjee held the post of party's national vice-president, a member of TMC's national working committee, and chairman of its disciplinary committee, editorship of party's newspaper 'Jago Bangla'.
This is not the first time that graft allegations have hit the TMC in the last 12 years of its rule in West Bengal. Earlier, four MPs and ministers each of the party were arrested for alleged involvement in Saradha and Narada scams. However, the party had then termed it political vendetta, unlike Chatterjee's case when the party shunted him out.
Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty feels that the development has further increased the stature of Abhishek Banerjee in the party as a "crisis manager".
"The development will have further far-reaching consequences because, on the one hand, it will further erode the influence of the old guards and strengthen the young generation. Secondly, after Mukul Roy and Partha Chatterjee, TMC has now got a new crisis manager in Abhishek Banerjee," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
