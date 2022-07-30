As hinted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee earlier this week, the party is likely to see a major organisational overhaul in the coming day along with a reshuffle of the state cabinet. This comes after the arrest of heavy-weight (now-suspended) leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore SSC scam. As per sources close to TMC, the move is likely to give an image makeover to the party following the scam probe.

