Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Major blaze at slum in Kolkata's Bagbazar, 24 fire tenders at spot
Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. (Representative image)

Major blaze at slum in Kolkata's Bagbazar, 24 fire tenders at spot

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST PTI

  • Blasts were heard in the slum which police suspect to be of gas cylinders at the houses on fire, officials said
  • There were no reports of any casualty yet

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a slum in Kolkata's Bagbazar area on Wednesday evening, police said.

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a slum in Kolkata's Bagbazar area on Wednesday evening, police said.

24 fire tenders pressed into service as the blaze engulfed several houses in the slum on Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women's College near Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC

1 min read . 09:29 PM IST

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns, with fingers crossed for vaccines

3 min read . 09:25 PM IST

New York City to cut contracts with Trump organization, says mayor

1 min read . 09:10 PM IST

Major blaze at slum in Kolkata's Bagbazar, 24 fire tenders at spot

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST

24 fire tenders pressed into service as the blaze engulfed several houses in the slum on Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women's College near Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC

1 min read . 09:29 PM IST

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns, with fingers crossed for vaccines

3 min read . 09:25 PM IST

New York City to cut contracts with Trump organization, says mayor

1 min read . 09:10 PM IST

Major blaze at slum in Kolkata's Bagbazar, 24 fire tenders at spot

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Blasts were heard in the slum which police suspect to be of gas cylinders at the houses on fire, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualty yet, they said.

"The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The fire during the evening rush hours led to a massive traffic snarl in the area, officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.