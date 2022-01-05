There was a serious security breach with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's route around 30 kms away from national martyrs Memorial in Punjab's Hussainiwala, the ministry of home affairs said on Wednesday.

“Around 30 kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM," the home ministry noted.

Earlier, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced that PM Modi has cancelled his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally "due to some reasons."

Today morning, PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to national martyrs memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, MHA said, adding that as the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours.

The MHA said Modi proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready, MHA said

"Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," it added.

The ministry said that it is taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

PM Modi was supposed to visit Ferozepur in Punjab to to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹42,750 crore.

PM Modi is visiting poll-bound Punjab after a gap of two years and it is his first trip to the state after repeal of the farm laws by his government. The three legislations had led to a year-long farmers' stir at Delhi borders.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stones of development projects, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

The projects also include four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

