Major bureaucratic changes: Cabinet Committee names RA Chandrashekar as Secretary, approves 38 ADG appointments

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved several appointments on Saturday, June 14, including one Secretary-level and 38 Additional Director Generals of Police (ADG) at the Centre.

The Committee named R A Chandrashekhar, an IPS officer from the 1991 batch from Kerala cadre, as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat. Chandrashekar currently serves as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

The Committee in a notification on released on June 14, 2025 said,“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri R.A. Chandra Sekhar, IPS(KL:1991), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau to the post of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post on or after 01.08.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Chandrashekar will be succeeding Harinath Mishra, an IPS officer from the 1990 batch from Kerala cadre, who was appointed on November 29, 2024.

38 ADGs to be appointed Additionally, the committee has sanctioned the appointment of 38 IPS officers at the Centre to the role of Additional Director General of Police (ADG).

Here's the list of new ADGs — Atul Singh, Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Abhinav Kumar, Bhanu Bhaskar, Jyoti Narain, Hargobinder Singh, Sagar Preet Hooda, Sharad Agarwal, Viplav Kumar Choudhry, N Madhusudhana Reddy, Omendra Nath Bhaskar, Jaideep Singh, Anand Pratap Singh, Amitabh Singh Dhillon, Ashish Batra, Samir S Ilme, Janardan Singh, Rekha Lohani, Sanjay Kumar, Pavan Kumar Rai, Vijay Kumar Singh, Devendra Singh Chauhan, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Vijay Kumar, Abhin Dinesh Modak, Ayush Mani Tiwari, Maheshwar Dayal, Sumit Sharan, Saurabh Tripathi, Sanjay Kumar Gunjyal, Neelesh Kumar, Raghubir Lal, Rahul Srivastav, Rajesh Subarno, Mukesh Singh, Vijay Kumar-II, Mahipal Yadav and K Jayaraman.

Previous bureaucratic reshuffle The recent appointments come nearly two months after a major bureaucratic reshuffle. Mint reported on April 18, 2025, some major top-level appointments, which included Arvind Shrivastava, who was appointed to serve as Revenue Secretary, while Vumlunmang Vualnam was appointed as the Expenditure Secretary.