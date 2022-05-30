The Delhi administration made a major bureaucratic transfer involving 40 employees on Monday, only days after the national capital acquired a new Lieutenant Governor in Vinai Kumar Saxena. The Services Department, which is part of the LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, issued the transfer orders. Sanjeev Khirwar, the former Principal Secretary (Revenue) and Divisional Commissioner who was sent to Ladakh last week following media allegations alleging misuse of official position, has been replaced by Khilli Ram Meena, a 1993 batch IAS officer.

Meena was previously the principal secretary and director of Vigilance. A large number of district magistrates (DMs) have also been moved.

Monica Priyadarshini, an IAS officer from the 2014 batch who served as the DM of the New Delhi district, has been shifted to the South district. Santosh Kumar Rai has been named the new DM for the New Delhi district.

Sonalika Jiwani, the DM for the South, has been promoted to Special Secretary for Urban Development. Vishwendra, who is now serving as DM (Southeast), has been promoted as Special Director, Social Welfare.

Sonika Singh, who formerly served as DM (East) and also had the additional role of DM (Central), has been assigned to the position of DM (Central). Vikram Singh Malik, DM (South West), has been appointed secretary of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Hemant Kumar, an IAS official since 2013, will take over as DM (South West).

Isha Khosla, the NDMC secretary, has been promoted to DM (South East), while Anil Banka has been promoted to DM (North) (East). Tariq Thomas, a 2011 IAS officer, has been appointed as the commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Udit Prakash Rai, the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), who was also the special secretary for Health and Family Welfare, has been promoted to special secretary for Health and Family Welfare. Rai will be replaced as DJB CEO by P Krishnamurthy, the chairman of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

Ankur Garg, a 2003 IAS officer, who was posted as commissioner, Trade and Tax, has been transferred as secretary, IT. He will be replaced by S B Deepak Kumar.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO Garima Gupta has been posted as secretary, Social Welfare and given the additional charge of Women and Child Development secretary and MD of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Council.

K Mahesh, a 2009 batch IAS officer, will replace her at the DUSIB.

H Rajesh Prasad, a 1995 batch IAS officer, has been posted as principal secretary of the Public Works Department.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which was recently unified, has received many young officers in its fold. Anjali Sehrawat, a 2013 batch IAS officer, Angel Bhati and Vandana Rao, both 2014 batch IAS officers, have been posted as deputy commissioners in the MCD.

(With agency inputs)