Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena transfers 40 officers

The Delhi administration made a major bureaucratic transfer involving 40 employees on Monday, only days after the national capital acquired a new Lieutenant Governor in Vinai Kumar Saxena. The Services Department, which is part of the LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, issued the transfer orders. Sanjeev Khirwar, the former Principal Secretary (Revenue) and Divisional Commissioner who was sent to Ladakh last week following media allegations alleging misuse of official position, has been replaced by Khilli Ram Meena, a 1993 batch IAS officer.

