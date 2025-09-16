Major crackdown against tax defaulters: Five Gurugram properties sealed for outstanding dues worth over ₹6 crore

In a major step toward enforcing compliance and boosting revenue collection, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) intensified its crackdown on property tax defaulters on Tuesday, September 16, sealing five high-value properties in Zone-1 for non-payment of property taxes amounting to over 6 crore, despite multiple notices and warnings, officials said.

The sealing operation was led by Zonal Taxation Officer Pankaj Kumar, supported by Tax Inspector Pankaj Saluja and a dedicated team from the MCG’s tax branch. The drive targeted prominent commercial properties, particularly in Bestech Cyber Park, Narsinghpur, and an industrial property in Kadipur.

Which five properties were sealed for failing to clear pending dues? The five sealed properties include Auvana Munja located at Bestech Cyber Park, Narsinghpur, with outstanding property tax dues of ₹78,40,117, and BR Arora, also at Bestech Cyber Park, who owes ₹69,03,051. Another defaulter, Harilok Properties, situated in the same complex, has dues amounting to ₹17,24,867. A separate unit at Bestech Cyber Park was sealed for non-payment of ₹1,49,80,950. Additionally, an industrial/commercial property in Kadipur faced sealing action for the highest dues of ₹3,34,78,864.

A property being sealed. (Image: Livemint via MCG)

The MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the property tax collections are a crucial source of revenue for improving civic amenities, infrastructure, and sanitation services in the city while making it clear that no leniency will be shown towards defaulters, officials mentioned.

MCG appealed to all property owners, residential and commercial alike, to ensure timely payment of their taxes, they said. The Corporation reiterated that proactive compliance will not only avoid penalties but also help fast-track Gurugram’s development as a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable city.

According to the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, all property owners whether of buildings or vacant plots located within municipal boundaries must pay an annual property tax, HT report said. If the tax remains unpaid, an interest of 18% per year is charged on the outstanding amount.

“City development schemes and basic municipal services heavily depend on this revenue source. Stringent measures against chronic defaulters are necessary to ensure the city’s planned growth," Dahiya said in May this year when authorities prepared lists of the top 100 defaulters in each zone, giving priority to properties with outstanding tax dues of over ₹50 lakh.