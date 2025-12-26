Major crackdown on tax defaulters—Six Gurugram properties sealed for outstanding dues worth ₹2 crore

In a significant move toward enforcing compliance and boosting revenue collection, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) intensified its crackdown on property tax defaulters on Friday, December 26, sealing six properties across the city with outstanding dues approximately ₹2 crore, officials said. The action also prompted wider compliance, resulting in nearly ₹7 crore being deposited in the municipal treasury on the same day, they added.

This follows the sealing of five properties in September with pending property tax dues of more than ₹6 crore, including Auvana Munja and BR Arora at Bestech Cyber Park, Harilok Properties in the same complex, another unit at Bestech Cyber Park, and an industrial/commercial property in Kadipur.

Which six properties were sealed for failing to clear pending dues? The action targeted four properties in Zone-1 and one in Zone-3. In Zone-1, properties located in Khandsa, Kadipur, Sector-36 and Saraswati Enclave were sealed for outstanding dues of ₹22.22 lakh, ₹16.69 lakh, ₹17.81 lakh and ₹19.71 lakh respectively, they shared, further mentioning that in Zone-4, a property in Behrampur was sealed with property tax arrears of ₹44.61 lakh, while in Zone-3, a property in Ashok Vihar Phase-3 was sealed for non-payment of ₹68.34 lakh.

View full Image A property being sealed. (Image: Livemint via MCG)

The sealing operation was led by Tax Inspector Pankaj Saluja, Zonal Tax Officers Rajesh Yadav and BS Chhokkhar. “In the current financial year so far, the corporation has collected a total of ₹285 crore in property tax, with expectations of further growth by March 2026,” officials stated.

Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya reacts Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that the crackdown on property owners with long-standing tax arrears will continue. He urged defaulters to settle their dues promptly to avoid property sealing or legal proceedings.

Dahiya also noted that property tax revenue is crucial for enhancing the city’s infrastructure, sanitation, roads, water supply, and other civic services. He stressed that the corporation’s aim is not to punish but to ensure timely tax collection for the city’s overall development.

Meanwhile, according to the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, all property owners, whether of buildings or vacant land within municipal limits, are required to pay an annual property tax, as per HT. In case of non-payment, an interest of 18% per year is reportedly levied on the pending amount.