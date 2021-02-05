Major fire at scrap godown in Mumbai's Mankhurd, 19 fire engines at spot

A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in the suburban Mankhurd area on Friday, but there was no report of any injury to anyone so far, officials said.

The incident occurred in Mandala area around 2.45 pm. As many as 19 fire engines were pressed into the firefighting operation.

"The blaze erupted in a scrap material godown. It is a 'level-3' (major) fire. Eleven fire engines and as many tankers are currently engaged in the firefighting operation," a fire brigade official told news agency PTI.

"There is no report of injury to anyone so far," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Visuals show a huge cloud of black smoke billowing out of the building.

#WATCH I Maharashtra: A fire has broken out at a godown in Mankhurd area of Mumbai; no injuries reported so far. pic.twitter.com/LtaRkvaVty — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

As per reports, the godown contained scrap material.

