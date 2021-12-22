A massive fire broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine forest area on Tuesday.

However, the fire has been brought under control by the team of the shrine board and the forest department.

J&K | A massive fire that broke out in Vaishno Devi Shrine forest area on Tuesday has been brought under control. The yatra to the temple remained unaffected: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board pic.twitter.com/gumO97D7Kp — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the yatra to the holy shrine in Trikuta hills remained unaffected, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed.

As of now, no damage has been reported and the Yatra is conducted smoothly.

Also, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh tweeted "We are in touch with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Trust management."

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

