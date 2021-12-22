OPEN APP
Major fire at Vaishno Devi shrine forest area; govt in touch with management
A massive fire broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine forest area on Tuesday.

However, the fire has been brought under control by the team of the shrine board and the forest department.

Meanwhile, the yatra to the holy shrine in Trikuta hills remained unaffected, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed.

As of now, no damage has been reported and the Yatra is conducted smoothly.

Also, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh tweeted "We are in touch with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Trust management."

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

