Fire breaks out at Crawford market in south Mumbai; none hurt
(Photo: ANI)

Fire breaks out at Crawford market in south Mumbai; none hurt

1 min read . 07:49 PM IST PTI

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the British-era market around 6.15 pm, a BMC official said

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a few shops at the Crawford market in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, but nobody was reported injured, a fire brigade official said.

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a few shops at the Crawford market in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, but nobody was reported injured, a fire brigade official said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the British-era market around 6.15 pm, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the British-era market around 6.15 pm, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"It is a level two fire and around eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot," the official said.

Personnel of the BMC ward office, police and ambulances have also reached the site.

"Firefighting is on and nobody was reported injured in the blaze," the fire brigade official said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

