CHANDIGARH : It has been reported that a major fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat, Haryana, on Sunday.

A police official confirmed the news to PTI, adding that about fifty fire tenders had been brought in to douse the flames.

Most of these fire tenders had been brought in from neighbouring Delhi.

Methanol and some other chemicals were kept in the factory, the police official from Sonipat said.

"A fire has broken out in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat, Haryana. On the special request of Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. The cause of the fire is not yet known," said an official of Delhi Fire Service.

The police officer confirmed that no one is stated to be trapped inside the factory complex.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, though a short-circuit may be the reason, he said.

Further details about the incident are awaited.