Major fire breaks out at Manipur secretariat complex near CM N Biren Singh's bungalow
BREAKING NEWS

Major fire breaks out at Manipur secretariat complex near CM N Biren Singh's bungalow

  • At least three fire tenders were pressed into the service after a major fire broke out at Manipur secretariat complex near CM N Biren Singh's bungalow

A major fire broke out at a building in the Manipur secretariat complex near Chief Minister N Biren Singh's official bungalow on Saturday.

At least three fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the blaze, reported PTI.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

