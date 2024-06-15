A major fire broke out at a building in the Manipur secretariat complex near Chief Minister N Biren Singh's official bungalow on Saturday.
At least three fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the blaze, reported PTI.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.