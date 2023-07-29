Major GST fraud unearthed: 3 arrested in Meerut for claiming fake tax credit of ₹557 cr1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 09:59 AM IST
GST officers arrest 3 operatives involved in major fake billing rackets with fraudulent input tax credit of ₹557 crore.
GST officers have arrested 3 operatives and unearthed two major fake billing rackets which involved 246 shell/fake entities and passed fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) of ₹557 crore. One of these rackets had a close nexus with the fake firms unearthed by Noida Police last month.
