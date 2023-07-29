Meerut Police have also recovered several documents connected to the fake companies like forged stamps, debit and credit cards, chequebooks, Aadhar card, PAN card etc. The ministry noted that the 'masterminds' were probably in close connection with brokers/agents who specialize in procuring IDs of poor and needy people in lieu of some monetary benefits. Bank officials could also have been involved in opening bank accounts in the name of fake firms.