Major military reshuffle in Pakistan, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum named new ISI chief

Major military reshuffle in Pakistan, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum named new ISI chief

Anjum was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in September 2019.
07:10 PM IST ANI

  • Anjum, who has previously served as the commander of Karachi Corps, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in September 2019

In a major military reshuffle in Pakistan, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been replaced and Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum has been appointed in his place, local media reported on Wednesday.

Faiz Hameed has been removed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence and he has been appointed as the Peshawar corps commander and Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum has been made new ISI chief, Samaa TV said citing Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Anjum, who has previously served as the commander of Karachi Corps, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in September 2019.

The announcement will bring Anjum closer to becoming the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in Pakistan, the report said, adding that the present Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's three-year extension will come to end next year.

The appointment of the ISI Director-General is the prerogative of the prime minister. The spymaster's choice is, however, made by the prime minister in consultation with the army chief, reported Dawn.

The report, citing ISPR, also said that Lieutenant General Mohammad Saeed has been posted as the Karachi corps commander, Lieutenant General Nauman Mehmood has been appointed the president of the National Defence University, and Major General Asim Malik has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as well as appointed the army's adjutant general. 

