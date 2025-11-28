Major Mohit Sharma’s parents move Delhi HC seeking stay on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

The parents of the decorated Indian Army officer Major Mohit Sharma have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent stay on the release of the upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Major Mohit Sharma's family seeks for immediate stay on ‘Dhurandar’ release The family argues that the film appears to draw heavily from Major Sharma’s covert military career and martyrdom — including undercover operations in Kashmir — despite the fact that no consent was taken from the family or from the Indian Army.

According to the petition filed by Sharma’s parents, scenes from the trailer and promotional material for ‘Dhurandhar’ seem to parallel real events from the late officer’s life. They contended that the film uses his story without authorisation, reducing a martyr to a “commercial commodity.”

The plea argues that such an unauthorised portrayal violates the “posthumous personality rights” of the deceased under Article 21 of the Constitution, as well as the family’s right to privacy and dignity.

Additionally, the family raised concerns over possible national security violations — stating that the film shows sensitive military tactics, infiltration strategies and operational procedures.

They allege there is no indication that the filmmakers sought clearance from the relevant authorities, such as the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), which regulates portrayal of the Indian armed forces in media.

Filmmakers have denied any real-life connection Despite the family’s concerns, director Aditya Dhar has publicly denied that Dhurandhar is based on Major Mohit Sharma’s life. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), he responded to a query from Sharma’s brother, stating unequivocally:

“Hi, sir – our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification (sic).”

He added, “I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us (sic).”

Read the director's clarification here:

Aditya Dhar cleared the air surrounding the speculation around 'Dhurandar'.

Dhar maintained that ‘Dhurandhar’ is a fictional spy thriller, and any resemblance to real persons or events is coincidental.

More about the film The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and features a star-studded ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The character played by Ranveer Singh has been deliberately kept under wraps, adding fuel to speculation. In the trailer of the film, the character has been addressed as ‘Wrath of God’.

The film is slated to release on December 5, 2025