The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) is currently undergoing renovations aimed at improving the overall passenger experience and expanding the security hold area of the departure terminal.

These upgrades have been prompted by the airport's rapid growth in passenger traffic, with the number of passengers recently crossing the 10 million mark.

One of the main objectives of the renovation project is to enhance the security hold area on the first level, with the aim of improving the facilities and amenities to cater to the growing demand of passengers.

As part of this ongoing project, the baby care room and smoking lounge will also undergo renovation.

SVPIA has experienced a significant increase in both the number of aircraft movements and passengers, resulting in ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity and improve the overall customer experience by developing the airport's infrastructure.

Through the reengineering process, an additional 11,000 square meters of space will be added to the terminal, providing room for more amenities such as an improved baby-care room, smoking lounge, a wider variety of food and beverage options, branded retail stores from both national and international brands, and an expanded seating area that meets global standards.

The renovation and expansion project for the first floor of Terminal 1 is set to be finished in three months, resulting in a refreshed and contemporary appearance for the terminal.