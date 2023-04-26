Major renovation revamps Ahmedabad airport's departure terminal1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 08:17 AM IST
- The renovation and expansion project for the first floor of Terminal 1 is set to be finished in three months, resulting in a refreshed and contemporary appearance for the terminal.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) is currently undergoing renovations aimed at improving the overall passenger experience and expanding the security hold area of the departure terminal.
