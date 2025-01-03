Hello User
Major reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: 46 IAS officers transferred, CM Yogi Adityanath's CS Sanjay Prasad to handle Home Dept

Major reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: 46 IAS officers transferred, CM Yogi Adityanath's CS Sanjay Prasad to handle Home Dept

Livemint

Major UP administrative reshuffle: 46 IAS transferred, CM Adityanath's CS Sanjay Prasad to handle Home Department

UP administrative reshuffule: 46 IAS officers transferred in the state.

UP administrative reshuffle: UP administrative reshuffle: The Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday carried out a major administrative rejig and transferred forty six Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Prasad, who earlier served as CM Yogi Adityanath's chief secretary, will now head the Home Department, reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar was relieved from the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Visa, Passport, Vigilance Department, government of Uttar Pradesh. He was given additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary, Basic Education Department, government of Uttar Pradesh.

UP administrative reshuffle: Check the full list of IAS officers transferred to the state

L Venjateshwarlu will now handle the additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary of Social Welfare and Sainik Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Tribal Development, Uttar Pradesh, Managing Director, UP CIDCO, Director, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Research and Training Institute and Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Research and Training Institute, along with his current post.

BL Meena was relieved from the charge of Principal Secretary of the Home Guard, but he will continue to be Principal Secretary of Horticulture, Silk, and Food Processing. Here is the full list of IAS officers who have been transferred to other departments.
Full list of UP administrative reshuffle

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

