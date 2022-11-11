Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Major reshuffle: India likely to drop prominent senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin after semi-final

Major reshuffle: India likely to drop prominent senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin after semi-final

2 min read . 07:52 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
India's Virat Kohli looks on during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. (Photo by Surjeet YADAV / AFP)

India are likely to drop prominent senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin after the semi-final loss against England in the T20 World Cup 2022.

After India's disastrous World Cup semi-final loss to England, India’s entire T20 team may be changed, potentially dropping Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma. At the Adelaide Oval, England cruised to a 10-wicket victory on November 10, chasing down the 169-run goal with four overs left to set up a final against Pakistan on November 13. India’s 10-wicket defeat has not been taken well by fans and critics alike.

After India's disastrous World Cup semi-final loss to England, India’s entire T20 team may be changed, potentially dropping Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma. At the Adelaide Oval, England cruised to a 10-wicket victory on November 10, chasing down the 169-run goal with four overs left to set up a final against Pakistan on November 13. India’s 10-wicket defeat has not been taken well by fans and critics alike.

The majority of the senior players who are currently playing in T20 matches won't be around in 2023, according to a BCCI source quoted by the PTI. The India team may look very different in 2024, when the T20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies.

The majority of the senior players who are currently playing in T20 matches won't be around in 2023, according to a BCCI source quoted by the PTI. The India team may look very different in 2024, when the T20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies.

The T20 squad will begin going through a significant change in the next few days, according to media reports on November 11. Notable senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin will be gradually eased out, the reports claimed.

The T20 squad will begin going through a significant change in the next few days, according to media reports on November 11. Notable senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin will be gradually eased out, the reports claimed.

SEO: T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa's shocking exit under review, players given time off

SEO: T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa's shocking exit under review, players given time off

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India, has already faced some challenging questions regarding the veterans on the T20I team and their future. Experts claim, at least in the shortest version of the game, players like Rohit, Virat, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have reached the final phase of their professional careers.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India, has already faced some challenging questions regarding the veterans on the T20I team and their future. Experts claim, at least in the shortest version of the game, players like Rohit, Virat, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have reached the final phase of their professional careers.

Dravid was earlier reminded that India would be travelling to New Zealand under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. He was asked what exactly the future of senior players in T20 cricket would be. David decided against being overly critical at this point. He said it was “too early" to discuss such things.

Dravid was earlier reminded that India would be travelling to New Zealand under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. He was asked what exactly the future of senior players in T20 cricket would be. David decided against being overly critical at this point. He said it was “too early" to discuss such things.

Also Read: 100% chance of rain: Pakistan, England may have to share trophy

Also Read: 100% chance of rain: Pakistan, England may have to share trophy

"We've got a couple of years to reflect on it. These are some really quality players here," Dravid said. “Not the right time to talk about or think about this stuff now. We'll have enough time, enough matches as we go on ahead and try to prepare for the next World Cup."

"We've got a couple of years to reflect on it. These are some really quality players here," Dravid said. “Not the right time to talk about or think about this stuff now. We'll have enough time, enough matches as we go on ahead and try to prepare for the next World Cup."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP