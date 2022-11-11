After India's disastrous World Cup semi-final loss to England, India’s entire T20 team may be changed, potentially dropping Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma. At the Adelaide Oval, England cruised to a 10-wicket victory on November 10, chasing down the 169-run goal with four overs left to set up a final against Pakistan on November 13. India’s 10-wicket defeat has not been taken well by fans and critics alike.
The majority of the senior players who are currently playing in T20 matches won't be around in 2023, according to a BCCI source quoted by the PTI. The India team may look very different in 2024, when the T20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies.
The T20 squad will begin going through a significant change in the next few days, according to media reports on November 11. Notable senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin will be gradually eased out, the reports claimed.
Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India, has already faced some challenging questions regarding the veterans on the T20I team and their future. Experts claim, at least in the shortest version of the game, players like Rohit, Virat, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have reached the final phase of their professional careers.
Dravid was earlier reminded that India would be travelling to New Zealand under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. He was asked what exactly the future of senior players in T20 cricket would be. David decided against being overly critical at this point. He said it was “too early" to discuss such things.
"We've got a couple of years to reflect on it. These are some really quality players here," Dravid said. “Not the right time to talk about or think about this stuff now. We'll have enough time, enough matches as we go on ahead and try to prepare for the next World Cup."
