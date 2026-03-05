Major reshuffle of Governors by President Droupadi Murmu— check complete list

As part of a major reshuffle of governors, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday night appointed R. N. Ravi, the current Governor of Tamil Nadu, as the Governor of West Bengal, while Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain was named the new Governor of Bihar, PTI reported.

Ravi takes over from C. V. Ananda Bose, who resigned earlier in the day.

President Murmu has accepted Bose's resignation, a communique issued by her office said.

Check complete list here Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu, it said.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi, has been appointed as Ladakh's LG in place of Kavinder Gupta, who has been named Himachal Pradesh Governor.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been named Delhi LG, the communique said.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been made Telangana Governor in place of Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been appointed Maharashtra Governor.

Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as Nagaland Governor, the communique said.

Congress questions West Bengal Governor's sudden resignation The sudden resignation of West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose on Thursday, just weeks ahead of state elections, prompted the Congress to question “what is going on.” The party compared the situation to last year’s removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President, suggesting that his successor in Kolkata’s Lok Bhavan is now being treated in a similar manner, PTI reported.

The opposition also criticised the move of R. N. Ravi to West Bengal, claiming that “he is guaranteed to make a nuisance of himself” in the state.

Jagdeep Dhankhar was summarily sacked as VP of India on July 21, 2025. His successor in the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, C V Ananda Bose, has received similar treatment today. What's happening?"

In another post, he said, "R N Ravi is very much part of the Modi ec(h)osystem. But he had to be moved out of Nagaland because of the style of his functioning."

"He moved to Tamil Nadu, where he has been a perfect disgrace. Now he is shifted to West Bengal, where he is guaranteed to make a nuisance of himself!" Ramesh said.

“Yes, I have resigned” Talking to PTI over the phone from Delhi, Bose said, “Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me.”

However, Bose did not provide any explanation for his sudden resignation, sparking speculation in political circles, especially since his term was scheduled to continue until November 2027.

Officials at Lok Bhavan confirmed that his resignation letter was sent from Delhi to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Having assumed office as West Bengal Governor on November 17, 2022, Bose stepped down nearly 20 months before his term ended, making him the second consecutive governor of Bengal to leave office before completing a full tenure.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways The reshuffle reflects ongoing political dynamics within India, especially ahead of state elections.

C.V. Ananda Bose's resignation mirrors previous political shifts, suggesting a pattern in governor appointments.

Opposition parties are vocal about their concerns regarding the implications of these changes for governance.

