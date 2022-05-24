Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Major road accident in Karnataka's Hubli: 7 dead, 26 injured

Major road accident in Karnataka's Hubli: 7 dead, 26 injured

Major road accident in Karnataka's Hubli: The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot.
1 min read . 09:05 AM ISTLivemint

According to the police, the passenger bus was going from Kolhapur to Bangalore

As many as seven people were killed and 26 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a lorry on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka, news agency ANI reported. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot.

The injured and being treated in KIMS hospital in Hubli. 

According to the police, the passenger bus was going from Kolhapur to Bangalore.

FIR has been registered in the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

