Major scare for Gujarat Titans: Team bus catches fire after short circuit, all players evacuated

A massive fire broke out at the Gujarat Titans team bus due to a short circuit while the players and support staff were being escorted back to their hotels after the team's IPL 2026 final loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. All the players and staff members of the Gujarat Titans were evacuated safely.

Since the short circuit caused a breakdown of the vehicle, the team members had to wait on the road for a short while before another bus was arranged to take them to the hotel. All team members are safe and and unhurt despite smoke spreading inside the bus.

The incident added to a miserable night for the Gujarat Titans as they had earlier gone down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL final by five wickets on Sunday.

It was also a continuation of their tough travel itinerary as GT had to travel from Dharamsala to Mullanpur on May 27 to play the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals on May 29. However, their scheduled departure to Ahmedabad for the IPL 2026 final on May 30 was inordinately delayed because of inclement weather in Mullanpur.

GT reached their home base late on Saturday evening.

Was fatigue a reason for the Titans' meek surrender to RCB in the IPL final?

In a post match conference, Vikram Solanki, GT's Director of Cricket, said, “I don't want to take away from the fact that RCB have won by simply stating that we've had this number of games in these short days and we're fatigued and that's not really what we're about.”

"Admittedly, it (155/8) was a below par total but they showed great fight to try and defend it. We might make an assessment of what we might have done differently, that's a given. But I think you've got to accept that the opposition sometimes play well as well," he added.

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In the IPL 2026 final match, Bengaluru reached 161-5 in 18 overs after winning the toss and restricting Gujarat to 155-8 in its 20 overs. Kohli smashed nine fours and three sixes in his 42-ball 75 not out. It was Kohli's sixth 50-plus score of the season and, along with Venkatesh Iyer’s 32 runs off 16 balls, helped Bengaluru make quick work of an under-par target.

With its first title in 2025, Bengaluru became only the third side to win successive IPL titles. Chennai Super Kings (2010 and 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019 and 2020) previously achieved this feat.