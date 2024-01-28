Major security breach at Delhi airport as intruder enters airfield; probe on

A day after the Republic Day celebrations, a major security breach occurred at the New Delhi airport as an intruder illegally entered the airport and was roaming around the airfield. The incident comes as the security agencies of India remain on high alert around occasions like Republic Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Air India pilot saw the man while parking his aircraft and he immediately informed the air traffic controller (ATC). The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) reacted promptly to the report, the man was soon apprehended and handed over to the local police.

"An Air India pilot reported spotting an intruder around 11.30 pm as the flight landed safely and taxied to the parking bay," according to airport officials.

"The pilot reported to air traffic controllers (ATC) that a man had crossed in front of the aircraft during taxing. ATC promptly alerted the Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC), leading to swift action by CISF, who apprehended the intruder and handed it over to local police," a senior airport official told ANI.

Delhi Police said that there was no security lapse on their part and the accused is a drug addict from the Nuh district of Haryana. A Delhi court sent the man to judicial custody while the police is probing his objectives.

"The accused was produced in the court and was sent to judicial custody. Primary investigation revealed that the accused is a drug addict and hails from Haryana's Nuh district," Delhi Police said.

"Airport security under CISF and DIAL. No Delhi police security lapse...," police officials added.

As per news agency ANI, the airport authorities are treating the matter with utmost seriousness. "Authorities have treated the incident with utmost seriousness, categorizing it as a massive security breach and taking extensive measures to address the matter," the sources said.

Heavy fines for violations of safety rules The Ministry of Civil Aviation and regulator DGCA have adopted a strict approach against safety violations at airports or onboard flights. Recently, the Mumbai Airport was fined ₹90 lakh, while IndiGo airline was fined ₹1.2 crore after a video went viral on social media in which passengers were seen eating openly in the airport apron area.

Moreover, the authorities are also taking strict against hoax bomb threat calls made to the airport and recently, the accused persons in such matters were charged with strict provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

