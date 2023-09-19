'Major step backwards,' RBI article warns states reverting to the old pension scheme1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Reverting to old pension scheme is a step backwards, warns RBI article; may lead to unsustainable fiscal stress.
As a number of states are reverting to old pension schemes, an RBI article has called the move to be a ‘major step backwards’ in managing fiscal deficit. It also said that OPS may take the fiscal stress of states to “unsustainable levels" in the medium to long term.
