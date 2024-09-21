Western Railway has reported an alarming incident involving unidentified individuals who tampered with a fishplate and several keys on the UP line track near Kim railway station in the Vadodara Division.

Gujarat News: A major train accident was avoided when authorities detected an anomaly on train tracks in wherein fishplates and keys were removed from the UP line near Kim Railway Station in Surat. Train services were halted momentarily.

"Some unknown person opened the fish plate and some keys from the UP line track and put them on the same track near Kim railway station after which the train movement was stopped. Soon the train service started on the line, "ANI quoted Western railway, Vadodara Division.

Service was soon restored.

Fish plates, also known as splice bars or joint bars, are metal plates that connect the ends of two rails in a railway track. They are used to join rails, maintain alignment, transfer wheel load.

Fish Plates are also used on train tracks to reduce impact, improve flatness, allow for expansion.

LPG Cylinder on Kalindi Express track in Kanpur Earlier this month, a passenger train hit an LPG cylinder placed on a stretch of railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

A damaged gas cylinder, along with other 'objectionable' materials, was found near the railway track where the Kalindi Express had halted, triggering an alarm.

The train, which was travelling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani in Haryana, came to a stop after the train driver spotted the cylinder and applied emergency brakes.

The locomotive driver noticed an LPG cylinder and other unusual objects on the tracks, prompting him to engage the brakes. Unfortunately, the train was unable to stop in time, resulting in a collision with the cylinder before it finally came to a stop.

The incident occurred around 8 pm near Munderi village, between Barrajpur and Bilhaur stations.