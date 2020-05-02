A majority of respondents favoured continuation of the lockdown for another two weeks to fight coronavirus, according to a survey by think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

The government on Friday extended the lockdown for another two weeks from 4 May. It had imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on 25 March and extended it further till 3 May to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.The second round of Delhi National Capital Region Coronavirus Telephone Survey (DCVTS) conducted during 23-26 April by NCAER is based on responses from 1,800 adults.

In the survey, respondents were asked whether they would support continuing the lockdown for an additional two weeks.In Round 2 (23- 26 April), about 88% of respondents expressed some degree of support for continuing the lockdown for an additional two weeks, compared with 86% in Round 1 (3-6 April).

“Quite remarkably, support for continuing the lockdown was about the same in Round 2," NCEAR said in a release. In Round 1, 62% strongly supported the continuation of the lockdown and 24% expressed some support, it added. Round 1 of the DCVTS-1 was conducted between 3 and 6 April and responses of 1,756 adults were obtained.

When asked what activities they would resume immediately if the lockdown were to be lifted after 3 May, more than a third of respondents said they would in effect continue social distancing.

Some 37% of respondents were of the opinion that they would not resume activities such as going to their work lace, educational institutions, banks, ATMs or post offices, markets, religious places, health facilities, visiting family and friends, or attending social functions, the survey showed.

On the impact of the lockdown on the livelihoods of people, the vast majority (82%) of the DCVTS-2 respondents reported some level of reduction in their income or wages in the two weeks before the survey, with the reduction being the highest for casual wage workers and businesses, similar to the findings of DCVTS-1. NCAER said DCVTS-2 analysed people’s perception about the risk of their getting infected by the coronavirus.

