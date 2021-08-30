Majority Indians seeking healthier life through diet, exercise, says report

As per the findings, more than half of Indian consumers say they included essential nutrients (such as proteins and vitamins) in their meals. Around 52% participants said they were consuming more food and drinks containing potentially healthier ingredients (such as brown rice, organic fruits), while 50% said they were consumed such ingredients more often during the pandemic (2020) than before the pandemic (2019). About 51% said they exercised (brisk walking and yoga) more regularly at least three times a week in 2020 compared to 2019.

