Majority of employees prefer hybrid work, 25% want to work remotely: Survey

More than 80% of the IT firms and GCCs are most likely to adopt a hybrid work model as compared to the rest of the industry segments, the survey says
After almost two years of working remotely amid the ongoing pandemic, firms seem to plan broader office reopenings and bringing their employees back to the office. However, a report by industry lobby NASSCOM and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has found that barely 5% of tech staff are willing to return full time to workplaces.
The report, titled 'Shaping the Future of Work in India's Tech Industry’, includes a survey of the stakeholders of 75 public firms.
More than 80% of the IT firms and GCCs are most likely to adopt a hybrid work model as compared to the rest of the industry segments, the survey says.
Given a choice, nearly 70% of employees in digital fields would prefer a combination of remote and on-site work models, while 25% would opt for completely remote work. As many as 70% of tech services buyers said they are comfortable with hybrid models.
Hybrid work is a flexible approach that allows employees to split their time between working in the office and working from home. Hybrid work varies in flexibility.
The survey also revealed that employees miss the informal and social interactions, in-person formal meetings and better work set-up.
NASSCOM said the newer working models may include a higher adoption of pay on-demand models involving gig workers and freelancers.
Firms are also planning to change their geographical footprint and shift the focus to Tier-2 or Tier-3 towns. The approach aims to attract and retain highly skilled talent spread across geographies.
The study is based on a survey conducted during the third quarter (July-September) of 2021 involving about 2 lakh respondents from across the globe. Of this, 500 were from India, said BCG managing director & partner Nitin Chandalia.
Chandalia underlined the need for innovative solutions to create a workplace of the future. “The future model of work is not binary, and many variations are possible across a continuum," he said.
