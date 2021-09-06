NEW DELHI : Majority of fever cases being reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad are of dengue, the Central Team comprising of National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) officials has concluded.

The team was sent to Firozabad to investigate the cause of fever outbreak and deaths among children and suggest suitable recommendations for containment of this outbreak.

“The Central Team has observed that the majority of cases are due to Dengue, while a few are because of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis. Vector Indices were also found to be high with House Index and Container Index, both above 50%, in Firozabad district and accordingly the vector surveillance and control measures have been instituted," Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary said in a letter written to the UP’s Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari. Based on the detailed observations of the Central Team, some recommendations are suggested for prompt follow up action.

“All fever patients to be screened for Dengue, Malaria, Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis. There is a need to strengthen ELISA based testing facilities. Activities related to fever survey, vector control and fever camps to continue as per micro plan submitted by the Central Team," said Bhushan.

“Surveillance to be strengthened with implementation of IIP in the District in coordination with CSU IDSP, NCDC. Entomological activities to be strengthened and continued as per standard guidelines and SOPs of NVBDCP. Isolation beds and admission facilities in District Hospital of Firozabad and neighbouring districts to be augmented," said Bhushan.

Bhushan further said that the district should organize a short reorientation of all doctors at PHC, CHC and district Hospital cum medical college of Firozabad and neighbouring districts on recent guidelines for management of Dengue, Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis. Services of experts on Infectious diseases from KGMU and similar institutions may be utilized for this purpose, he said adding that Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities to be intensified by the District administration. NCDC has deputed two EIS officers in the district for a period of next 14 days and they will assist the district in strengthening its outbreak response.

